Padėkite surasti Niną

Aš esu tėvas, ieškantis pagalbos surasti 8 metų dukrą, kurią 2019 m. Sausio 23 d. Pagrobė jos motina Inesa Ivanova.

Vyksta tarptautinis vaikų pagrobimo tyrimas, ieškant Ninos Ivanova Penwill, kuri gimė JK pas mane, britės tėvą ir motiną lietuvę. Paskutinį kartą Nina buvo matyta Braitone 2019 m. Sausio 22 d.

Mano santykiai su Ninos mama baigėsi 2018 m. Vasaros pradžioje. Mama išvežė dukrą iš šeimos namų 2018 m. Lapkričio 5 d. kol aš nebuvau savaitgalį namie. Tą vakarą, grįžęs namo, pasigedau dukters. Buvusi partnerė buvo atsiuntusi el. Laišką su paaiškinimu ką ji padarė. Ji nepateikė man jokios informacijos apie mano dukters buvimo vietą, todėl kontroliavo ir diktavo, kada ir kur vėl matysiu dukrą.

Mano buvus partnerė melagingai kaltina mane nebūtais dalykais. Dėl motinos temperamento mano kontaktas su vaiku buvo sumažintas ir apribotas. Dėl to aš ieškojau teisinės paramos. Motina anksčiau teismui buvo davusi pareiškimus, kad Niną į Lietuvą ji nuvežtų tik turėdama mano ir teismo leidimą. Tačiau kadangi mano dukrai kilo pavojus, 2018 m. Gruodžio 6 d. Buvo priimtas “Draudžiamųjų žingsnių įsakymas”, neleidžiantis motinai išvežti Ninos iš JK.

Ninos britišką pasą motina pametė 2018 m. Gruodžio mėn. Tuo tarpu Lietuvoje ir tuo pačiu metu buvo įsigytas lietuviškas pasas. Tai buvo padaryta be mano žinios. Per tą laiką motina ir toliau kontroliavo mano bendravimą au Nina ir kai buvo suteikta galimybė susisiekti su ja, ji visada būdavo su šalia esančia motina.

Kiti tėvai ir mokykla atkreipė dėmesį į tai, kad Nina savo mokytojui pasakė, kad „mamytė ruošiasi ją vežti gyventi į Lietuvą“, tačiau Ninai buvo liūdna, nes ji norėjo „likti JK ir būti su tėčiu“.

Teismo posėdyje Braitone 2019 m. Sausio 22 d., Kuriame dalyvavome abu, jai buvo įsakyta perduoti Ninos lietuvišką pasą Braitono teismui iki 2019 m. Sausio 24 d. Be to, jai buvo liepta suteikti mano dukrai neprižiūrimą bendravimą su manimi.

2019 m. Sausio 24 d. Rytą, bijodamas dėl dukters buvimo vietos ir nepasitikėdamas savo buvusia partnere, aš Ninos mokykloje pasitikrinau, ar mano dukra visdar lankosi ten. Mokykla man pranešė, kad Nina daugiau nelanko mokyklos, nes jos motina direktoriui išsiuntė nurodymą el. Paštu, informuodama, kad Nina turi būti išbraukta iš mokyklų registro, nes nuo šio momento ji bus ugdoma namuose. Tai buvo sprendimas be mano žinios, sutikimo ar patvirtinimo. Tuomet aš nedelsdamas informavau policiją ir 2019 m. Sausio 24 d. Vakare policija man pranešė, kad mano buvusi partnerė 2019 m. Sausio 23 d. Vakare pabėgo iš JK, pasiimdamas su savimi ir mano dukra. Ji išskrido į Vilnių, Lietuvą. Tai aiškiai pažeidė teismo įsakymus ir mano norus.

Teismo posėdžiai vyko Vilniuje, Lietuvoje, ir abiem atvejais teismas nurodė grąžinti Niną į JK. Kol vyko teismo posėdžiai, motinai buvo liepta leisti Ninai kalbėtis su manimi kiekvieną dieną bent 30 minučių. Taip niekada nebuvo ir motina ir toliau atsisako to laikytis. Motina nepaisė Lietuvos teismo įsakymų, kaip tai padarė su JK teismo įsakymais.

2019 m. Rugpjūčio 28 d. Karališkajame teisingumo teisme man buvo duoti leidimai dėl skubios globos vykti į bet kurią šalį ir atsiimti dukrą. Tačiau to padaryti nepavyko, nes motina ir Nina nebuvo rastos, jos dingo ir jų buvimo vieta nežinoma. Būdama Ninos tėvu, esu be galo susirūpinęs dėl savo dukters gerovės ir saugumo. Tai labai sunkus nusikaltimas ir motinai buvo išduotas Europos arešto orderis.

Motinos atsisakymas grąžinti Niną į JK yra akivaizdi panieka teismui ir visiškas nepaisymas JK ir Lietuvos įstatymų. Motina pasinaudojo tėvų susvetimėjimu, kad visiškai pašalintų mane iš dukters gyvenimo. Praėjo daugiau nei šeši mėnesiai, kai galėjau palaikyti bet kokius ryšius su savo dukra. Emocinė trauma, kurią motina sukėlė, Nina bus labai sunki ir kenksminga.

Šios įstaigos padeda viską išspręsti: ICACU, vidaus reikalų biuras, Interpolas, Sasekso policija, Didžiosios Britanijos ambasada Vilniuje, Britanijos teismų sistema, Lietuvos advokatas, Lietuvos antstolis ir Lietuvos policija.

Manoma, kad tai buvo planuotas pagrobimas, kurio metu dingo Ninos JK pasas ir buvo išduotas lietuviškas pasas. Visa tai buvo padaryta tuo pačiu metu, kai motina pranešė teismui, kad Niną iš JK išgabens tik gavusi teismų leidimą. Be to, nors ir buvo priimtas draudžiamųjų žingsnių įsakymas, mama taip pat 2019 m. Gruodžio mėn. Įregistravo mano dukrą kaip Lietuvos pilietę, todėl visiškai nepaisė teismo nurodymų.

Prieš pirmąjį Ninos pagrobimą iš savo šeimos namų 2018 m. Lapkričio mėn., Ji buvo labai laiminga. Aš buvau jos pagrindinis globėjas nuo pat jos gimimo, o auklėjant vaidinau iniciatyvų ir praktišką vaidmenį. Nina mylėjo savo mokyklą, draugus ir mano tėviškumą. Vieną dieną būti mokykloje, kitą dieną būti pakeliui į lėktuvą ir į šalį, kur ji nemokėjo kalbos, jai buvo trauma. Ji net negalėjo su niekuo atsisveikinti. Motina padarė ir nuolat daro viską, kad nubaustų mane už jos privilegijuoto gyvenimo būdo pabaigą, bet, deja, naudojasi mano dukra pažeisdama įstatymus.

Inesa Ivanova yra susijusi su įvairiomis verslo įmonėmis visoje Europoje, filmų, televizijos ir leidybos pramonėje. Ji yra “Happy Go Hopscotch” įkūrėja ir direktorė, “Baltic View” generalinė direktorė, įkūrėja ir verslo plėtros vadovė, generalinė direktorė ir direktorė. “Kinomind Films” ir “Happy Horse Pictures” režisierė.

Aš prašau žmonių JK ir Europoje padėti man susirasti dukrą. Ji yra kažkur ir kažkas ką nors žinos.

Ar tu ją matei?

Jei turite informacijos, susisiekite su Braitono policija telefonu 01273 404041 arba atsiųskite el. Laišką adresu Šis el.pašto adresas yra apsaugotas nuo šiukšlių. Jums reikia įgalinti JavaScript, kad peržiūrėti jį. .

Help Find Nina

I am a father that is seeking help to find my 8 year old daughter who was abducted by her mother Inesa Ivanova on 23rd January 2019.

An international child abduction inquiry is progressing to find Nina Ivanova Penwill who was born within the UK to myself, a British father and a Lithuanian mother. Nina was last seen in Brighton on the 22nd January 2019.

My relationship ended with Nina’s mother in early summer 2018, and whilst I was away for the weekend, the mother removed my daughter from the family home on November 5th, 2018. I returned home that evening to find my daughter missing along with an email from my ex-partner telling me what she had done. She would not give me any details as to the whereabouts of my daughter and consequently controlled and dictated when and where I would see my daughter again.

My ex-partner has and continues to spin a string of false accusations against me. Contact was reduced and restricted erratically based on the mother’s temperament. This resulted in me seeking legal support for contact. The mother had previously made statements to the court that she would only take Nina to Lithuania with both my and courts permission. However, as my daughter was seen to be at risk, a Prohibitive Steps Order was issued on 6th December 2018 preventing the mother from removing Nina from the UK.

Nina’s British passport was lost by the mother in December 2018 whilst in Lithuania and a Lithuanian passport was acquired at the same time, this was without my knowledge. During this time, the mother had continued to control the little contact that I had to my daughter and when contact was granted, it was always with the mother present.

It came to my attention from other parents and the school that Nina had told her teacher that her “mummy was going to take her to Lithuania to live” but Nina was sad because she wanted to “stay in the UK and be with daddy”.

At a court hearing in Brighton on the 22nd January 2019 which was attended by us both she was ordered to surrender Nina’s Lithuanian passport to the Brighton court by the 24th January 2019. Furthermore, she was ordered to provide my daughter with unsupervised contact with me.

On the morning of the 24th January 2019, having fears about my daughter’s whereabouts and not trusting my ex-partner, I checked with Nina’s school to verify my daughter’s attendance. The school informed me that Nina was no longer attending the school as her mother had sent an email instruction to the headteacher informing them that Nina is to be removed from the school register as she would be educated from home from this point onwards. This was a decision without my knowledge, consent or approval. At this point I immediately informed the Police and on the evening of the 24th January 2019, I was notified by the police that my ex-partner had fled the UK during the evening of the 23rd January 2019 taking with her, my daughter and both had flown to Vilnius, Lithuania. This was clearly in breach of the court orders and against my wishes.

Court hearings took place in Vilnius, Lithuania and on both occasions, the court ordered the return of Nina to the UK and to myself. While the court hearings were progressing, the mother was ordered to let Nina speak to me every day for at least 30 minutes. This never happened and the mother continues to refuse to comply with this. The mother disregarded the Lithuanian court orders as she had done with the UK court orders.

At the Royal Courts of Justice on the 28th August 2019 I was given emergency custody orders to travel to any country and collect my daughter. However, this has not been possible because the mother and Nina have not been found, they have disappeared and their whereabouts are unknown. As Nina’s father, I am incredibly worried about my daughter’s welfare and security. This is a very serious crime and a European Arrest Warrant has been issued for the mother.

The failure of the mother to return Nina to me is clear contempt of court and she has totally disregarded the law in both the UK and Lithuania. The mother has used parental alienation to remove me from my daughter’s life completely. It has been over six months since I have had any contact with my daughter. The emotional trauma that the mother will be creating by parental and extended family alienation will be very confusing and damaging to Nina.

The following bodies are involved, ICACU, Home Office, Interpol, Sussex Police, British Embassy in Vilnius, British Court System, Lithuanian solicitor, Lithuanian bailiff and Lithuanian Police.

It is believed that the abduction was planned which involved the disappearance of the Nina’s British passport and securing of a Lithuanian passport. All of this was done simultaneously at the time the mother was notifying the court that she would only take Nina away from the UK with the courts permission. Furthermore, whilst the Prohibitive Steps Order was in place the mother had also registered my daughter as a Lithuanian citizen in December 2019 therefore, completely disregarding court orders.

Prior to Nina's first abduction from her family home in November 2018, she was a very happy child. I had been her main carer since she was born, and I played a proactive and hands-on role in her upbringing. Nina loved her school, her friends and extended paternal family. She was happy and would skip to school. To be at school one day and the next be hustled on a plane to a country in the night where she did not speak the language would have been traumatic. There were no goodbyes to anyone. The mother has done and continuously is doing everything to punish me for the end of her privileged lifestyle but unfortunately is using my daughter to break the law.

Inesa Ivanova is associated with various businesses across Europe within the film, TV and publishing industries to name a few, Co-Founder and Director of Happy Go Hopscotch, CEO, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development of Baltic View, CEO and Director of Kinomind Films and Director of Happy Horse Pictures.

I am asking for people in the UK and in Europe to help me find my daughter. She is somewhere and someone will know something.

Have you seen her?