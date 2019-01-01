Vilniaus kalėdinė eglė - valstybės skurdo ir kvailumo simbolis

Oslo centrinė kalėdinė eglė, natūrali, tik su keliom paprastom lemputėm. Vienos turtingiausių pasaulio šalių, ……..Vis dėl to savotiški mes esame: skurdas ir pajamų nelygybė vieni didžiausių Europoje, bet mums vis tiek tai nacionalinio stadiono su niekuo nesusijusiais priedais užbeprotiškus milijonus, tai japoniško sodo nežinia kam baisiai reikia. Dabar džiūgaujam - mūsų Vilniaus kalėdinė eglė pati prašmatniausia Europoj! Kiti miestukai irgi iš paskutiniųjų stengiasi neatsilikt. Tratina mokesčių mokėtojų pinigus kaip turi būt. Na ir kas? Labai saugūs, sotūs ir laimingi dėl tos daugybės žibančių lempelių pasidarėm?

Eglė Čeplikienė

Išlavintas skonis dažnai subtilus ir lakoniškas. Tačiau esminė šios nuotraukos žinutė yra ne apie tai, o tai kaip Norvegija būdama dešimtuke turtingiasių valstybių bei turinti didžiulias naftos atsargas beveik puse amžiui į priekį, elgiasi su mokesčių mokėtojų pinigais. Toks požiūris ir kitose srityse.

Nuotr. - Oslo eglutė pagrindinėje miesto aikštėje

Ši eglutė yra simbolis polėkio visuose valstybės valdymo aspektuose. Pas Norvegus panašiai kukliai atrodo ir korupcijos lygys. Iš esmės Skandinavijoje valstybės pinigai visose srityse yra taupomi, net būnant turtinga šalimi. Tai ką sau gali leisti Lietuva, negali sau leisti Norvegija. Tai taip pat paaiškina kodėl Lietuvoje trūksta pinigų algoms kelti bei skurdui mažinti, nes panašu, kad pinigai liejasi upeliais kitose srityse.

Vakarų Europoje pinigai investuojami, o Rytų Europoje išleidžiami. Tarp Vakarų ir Rytų Europos yra racionalumo atskirtis.

Didžiausio mūsų valstybės įššūkiai - korupcija, šešėlinė ekonomika, iracionalus jau esamų lėšų panaudojimas, šito pasekoje didesnis skurdas ir didesnė socialinė atskirtis.

“Aiming for Nordic standards”

https://www.bbc.com/news/education-50590581



When Estonia regained independence from Russia, it looked to its neighbor Finland for education ideas. Minister for Education and Research Mailis Reps says they have aimed for a Nordic level of equity, and that has a cost. Apart from kindergarten, parents are not expected to contribute. "Free in Estonia really means free. You don't pay for textbooks, you don't pay for the school lunches, you don't pay for school transportation."





Lietuva kaip šalis galėtų kaip Estija visur turėti "Aiming for Nordic standards"

Internete radau aprašymą apie Estus. Manau tikslus – „Estonians are professional, pragmatic, realistic, consistent, goal oriented, no nonsensetype of people - these are probably main differences with Lithuanians”

Kas patinka bendradarbiajant su Estais, t.y tai, jei dirbama, tai tuomet yra 100 proc. koncentracija į kokybišką rezultatą, dirbant nėra jokių juokelių, kavos pertraukų, plepėjimų ir t.t. Kai darbas padaromas, tuomet 5 – 8 min. pokalbiui ir toliau racionalus fokusas į užduotį. Šiaip Estai – tai Vokiški Skandinavai.

Čia geras straipsnis apie Vokišką būdą, kas iš esmės yra išreikšta pas Estus. What makes Germany and the German nation so successful on nearly everything? I will use my VERY German wife as an illustration to answer this question. I am not known for being overly organized and very much have a “ leap first, look later” attitude to life.

If I feel the need to do something, I go do it. For me, planning is for idiots. I have bought vehicles and houses that way. The best place for any of my possessions is somewhere it can be found again within 48 hours. This drives my wife mental. In her ideal world, everything in our home has its assigned location.

If an item is used, it must be placed back in the exact same place, in the exact same condition it was in pre use. I, on the other hand find any location which adequately resists gravitational pull.

On the subject of items, it absolutely blows her mind when I use an item for something it was not intended for. For example, using a fork to stir my coffee, or using the cloth that hangs from the oven door handle to dry my hands instead of the cloth draped on the sink. She has a plan for everything.

A method for everything. Everything must be done at the correct time, in the correct way and done perfectly. In her mind, perfect is barely good enough. We do a lot of carpentry together and I often find myself looking at the mitre saw with thoughts of self harm on my mind, while my wife is behind me scolding me for a cut that was 1/64th of an inch too small. I'm like, “dammit woman, we are building a garage, not a f ing fresco for the Pope.”

She hates, and I mean HATES, doing something that she is not completely competent at. Her German stubbornness kicks in and her face becomes a grumpy Teutonic statue at the thought of tackling a job without ALL the required skills, knowledge and tools. English is her SECOND language and she chides ME when I don't speak or write it properly. She has a large number of siblings; compared to them, she is an amateur.

If Germans are like her family, it’s absolutely clear why Germany is good at so many things.

Pagarbiai,

Vaidotas Kukanauskas