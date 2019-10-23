JAV Kongreso narys: „Venckienė vėl bus atakuota korumpuotos „teisingumo“ sistemos Lietuvoje“

The following is a statement by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) on the extradition of Judge Neringa Venckiene:

“I strongly object to the extradition notice issued last week against Lithuanian anti-human trafficking and anti-corruption hero, Judge Neringa Venckiene,” said Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) after the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on her challenge to an extradition request from the Lithuanian government. “She exposed a trafficking ring involving government officials in Lithuania, and for this suffered political persecution in her native country. She fled to the United States and sought asylum, yet is being extradited while her asylum petition is pending – her trial was adjourned unilaterally by the court to 2022, effectively denying her the ability to demonstrate the merits of her asylum claim. An injustice is being committed, and I not only fear that she will be again railroaded by a corrupt ‘justice’ system in Lithuania, but that her life may be in danger. I call upon the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois to stay extradition so as to allow Judge Venckiene her day in court.”

Click here to read text of H.R. 1107, a private bill regarding Judge Venckiene introduced by Rep. Smith.

To read testimony or watch a congressional hearing of the Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe entitled “The Extradition Case of Judge Venckiene,” click on the link.