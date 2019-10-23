JAV Kongreso narys: „Venckienė vėl bus atakuota korumpuotos „teisingumo“ sistemos Lietuvoje“
JAV Kongreso narys: „Venckienė vėl bus atakuota korumpuotos „teisingumo“ sistemos Lietuvoje“
Autorius:
abi.lt
„Aš griežtai prieštarauju praėjusią savaitę paskelbtam ekstradicijos pranešimui, nukreiptam prieš Lietuvos kovos su prekyba žmonėmis ir antikorupcinę didvyrę Neringą Venckienę“, – teigia JAV Kongreso narys Krisas Smitas (Chris Smith) išplatintame pranešime spaudai.
Kongresmeno teigimu teisėja Neringa Venckienė „atskleidė prekybos žmonėmis tinklą Lietuvoje, kuriame dalyvavo Lietuvos vyriausybės pareigūnai, ir dėl to savo gimtojoje šalyje ji patyrė politinį persekiojimą“.
JAV politikas mano, jog Neringos Venckienės politinio prieglobsčio svarstymo atidėjimas iki 2022 metų „faktiškai atima galimybę parodyti prieglobsčio prašymo pagrįstumą“.
Pranešime taip pat raginama Ilinojaus generalinį prokurorą įsikišti į procesą ir neleisti teisėjos Venckienės išduoti Lietuvai.
Kongresmenas teigimu šioje byloje „vykdoma neteisybė“, ir Kongreso narys bijo, kad „ji vėl bus atakuota korumpuotos „teisingumo“ sistemos Lietuvoje ir jos gyvybei gali kilti pavojus“.
https://chrissmith.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=406185
|
Rep. Smith Statement on Extradition of Judge Neringa Venckiene
The following is a statement by U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) on the extradition of Judge Neringa Venckiene:
“I strongly object to the extradition notice issued last week against Lithuanian anti-human trafficking and anti-corruption hero, Judge Neringa Venckiene,” said Congressman Chris Smith (R-NJ) after the Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal on her challenge to an extradition request from the Lithuanian government. “She exposed a trafficking ring involving government officials in Lithuania, and for this suffered political persecution in her native country. She fled to the United States and sought asylum, yet is being extradited while her asylum petition is pending – her trial was adjourned unilaterally by the court to 2022, effectively denying her the ability to demonstrate the merits of her asylum claim. An injustice is being committed, and I not only fear that she will be again railroaded by a corrupt ‘justice’ system in Lithuania, but that her life may be in danger. I call upon the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois to stay extradition so as to allow Judge Venckiene her day in court.”
Click here to read text of H.R. 1107, a private bill regarding Judge Venckiene introduced by Rep. Smith.
To read testimony or watch a congressional hearing of the Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe entitled “The Extradition Case of Judge Venckiene,” click on the link.
-
Peržiūros: 219