Teismas : apie slaptą CŽV kalėjimą Lietuvoje prezidentą V.Adamkų infomavo VSD šefas A. Pocius (Antaviliuose buvo kankinami mažiausiai penki žmonės)

Aurimas Drižius

Neringos Venckienės advokatai iškniso ir Lietuvoje, ir Europos Žmogaus teisių teisme priimtą sprendimą dėl slaptame CŽV kalėjime Vilniuje, Antaviliuose, kankinto Abu Zubayda – advokatai norėjo įrodyti Čikagos teismą, kad Lietuvoje žmonių kankinimas kalėjimuose yra įprasta praktika.

Iš viso Čikagos teismui buvo perduota daugiau nei 500 psl. advokaco Monico surinktos medžiagos ir įrodymų, kad Lietuva nėra jokia teisinė valstybė, o greičiau bananų respublika.

Kaip vieną įrodymų advokatai pateikė ir EŽTT sprendimą dėl Abu Zubayda. Tai labai ilgas dokumentas, tačiau jį perskaičius tikrai verta – jis paneigia, visas V.Adamkaus kalbas, kad jis neva nieko nežinojęs apie slaptą CŽV kalėjimą. Būtent todėl Užsienio reikalų ministerija jau daugiau nei metai negali išversti šio dokumentų iš anglų į lietuvių kalbas.

EŽTT sprendimas nurodo, kad nors Lietuvos vyriausybė visada neigė bet kokias netgi galimybes, kad Lietuvoje buvo slaptas CŽV kalėjimas, ir netgi Valstybės saugumo departamentas (VSD) pripažino, kad netgi JAV prašymas dalyvauti „kare prieš terorą“ buvo svarstomas tik teoriškai.

Teismas nurodo, kad visų šalių, kuriuose buvo slapti kalėjimai, vadovai neigia, kad jie žinoję, kad į jų šalis buvo atgabenami kaliniai iš trečių šalių, ir jie tam nebuvo davę leidimo.

Tačiau tokie pareiškimai prieštarauja teismo turimiems dokumentams, kurie įrodo, kad Lietuvos VSD gavo iš CŽV prašymą „įrengti patalpas Lietuvoje, kurioje būtų galima laikyti kalinius“.

Taip pat atkreipiamas dėmesys, kad buvęs šalies prezidentas Rolandas Paksas patvirtino, kad Lietuvos buvo prašoma įsileisti asmenys, kurie buvo įtariami terorizmu. Tačiau Paksas negavo jokios informacijos apie sulaikymo centrus ar kalėjimus.

Buvęs VSD šefas Mečys Laurinkus paliudijo, kad 2003 m. viduryje, po to, kai Lietuva įstojo į NATO, jis informavo Paksą apie galimybę dalyvauti „programoje, susijusioje su sulaikytojų transportavimu“ (“request to participate in the programme concerning the transportation of detainees”)

Šiame kontekste teismas remiasi JAV Senato pranešime, kuriame rašoma, kad sulaikymo centras „Violet“ buvo baigtas 2003 m. viduryje, tačiau „iki šiol buvo nenaudojamas...neįrengtas..ir todėl reikia įregti naują, išplėstą kalėjime šalyje“.

Teismas taip pat pasbeti, kad Lietuva buvo priimta į NATO 2004 m. kovo 29 d.

CNSD toliau nurodo, kad „bendradarbiaujant su VSD ir įrengiant projektą Nr.1 ir Nr.2, VSD vadovai neinformavo šalių vadovų apie šių objektų paskirtį ir kilmę“.

Tačiau remiantis turimais duomenimis, kad nors Laurinkus gavo neigiamą atsakymą iš Pakso, paklausęs, ar „ar galima atsivežti į Lietuvos Respubliką žmonės, kurios tardo JAV“, Laurinkus neprašė nei Pakso, nei tuo metu einančio prezidento pareigas Artūro Paulausko „politinio pryraimo dėl projekto Nr. 2“.

Laurinkus žinojo, kad projektas Nr. 2 pradės veikti 2004 m. kovą – balandį – tai yra tuo metu, kia Lietuva bus priimta į NATO.

Teismas taip pat nurodė, kad keli VSD karininkai, kaip vadovas Arvydas Pocius ir veikiantis vadovas Dainius Dabašinskas žinojo apie projektą Nr. 2 tuo metu, kai jis buvo pradėtas vykdyti.

Mr Valdas Adamkus, buvęs šalies vadovas, teigia, kad „jokios informacijos apie projektą Nr. 2“ jam nebuvo pateikta.

Tačiau Pocius sako, kad Adamkus buvo „adekvačiai informuotas“ apie projektą Nr. 2.

In the Seimas public debate on the CNSD Findings it was again

confirmed that the SSD had received a request from the CIA “to install

premises ... suitable for keeping detainees” (see paragraphs 177-178 above).

Witness evidence obtained in the criminal investigation also

confirms that fact. Witness A, an important political post-holder at the

relevant time, testified that Mr Laurinkus had addressed Mr Paksas in

connection with a “temporary possibility to hold persons suspected of

terrorism” and received a negative answer (see paragraph 307 above).

Witness B2, an another important political post-holder, confirmed that he

had been addressed “as regards the transportation and holding [of] people in

Lithuania” and that he had not approved the idea (see paragraph 314 above).

Moreover, referring to the availability of information of the

establishment of the CIA clandestine detention sites, the 2014 US Senate

Committee Report clearly confirms that the “political leaders of host

countries were generally informed of their existence” (see paragraph 79

above).

The report further confirms that an approval for the CIA detention

facility corresponding to Project No. 2 was received from the authorities.

Although the relevant section specifying a person or authority is heavily

redacted, it clearly states that “the plan to construct the expanded facility

was approved by the [redacted] of the Country” – which, however, required

“complex mechanisms” in order to provide an unspecified amount of USD

million to the country’s authorities. The money was offered to “show

appreciation” for the support for the CIA programme. It may be inferred

from the report that certain national authorities “probably [had] an

incomplete notion” as to the CIA facility’s “actual function”. Also, the

report refers to a certain official who, when he became aware of the facility,

was described as “shocked” but “nonetheless approved” it (see

paragraph 147 above).

The closure of Detention Site Violet is mentioned in the report in a

specific context and chronology, namely “press stories”, in particular the

Washigton Post publication of 2 November 2005 that led to the closure of

Detention Site Black and “the CIA’s inability to provide emergency medical

care” due to the refusal of the country hosting Detention Site Violet to admit

Mustafa al-Hawsawi, one of the CIA detainees, to a local hospital. This

refusal, according to the report, resulted in the CIA’s having sought

assistance from third-party countries in providing medical care to him and

“four other CIA detainees with acute ailments”. In relation to the

Washington Post publication, the report gives a fairly specific time-frame

for the closure of Detention Site Black, which occurred “shortly thereafter”.

However, Detention Site Violet still operated in “early January 2006”. At

that time “the CIA was holding twenty-eight detainees in its two remaining

facilities, Detention Site Violet ... and Detention Site Orange”. Detention

Site Violet was closed in 2006, in the month whose name comprised five

characters which were redacted in the report (see paragraph 149 above). As

noted in the 2015 Reprieve Briefing, there are only two possibilities: the

relevant month could be either “March” or “April” 2006.

Considering the material referred to above as whole, the Court is

satisfied that there is prima facie evidence in favour of the applicant’s

allegation that the CIA secret detention site operated in Lithuania between

17 or 18 February 2005 and 25 March 2006. Accordingly, the burden of

proof should shift to the respondent Government (see El-Masri, cited above,

§ 154-165 and paragraph 482 above).

However, the Government have failed to demonstrate why the

evidence referred to above cannot serve to corroborate the applicant’s

allegations. Apart from their reliance on the conclusions of the criminal

investigation of 2010-2011 and, in particular, the testimony of witnesses

who, as the Government underlined, had all consistently denied that any

transfers of CIA detainees had taken place or that a CIA had run a secret

detention facility in Lithuania, they have not offered convincing reasons for

the series and purpose of the CIA-associated aircraft landings at Vilnius and

Palanga between 17 February 2005 and 25 March 2006, the special

procedures followed by the authorities in that connection and the actual

purpose served by Project No. 2 at the material time (see

paragraphs 424-443 above).

The witness testimony obtained in the criminal investigation is the

key evidence adduced by the Government in support of their arguments (see

paragraphs 307-349 above). The Court has not had the possibility of having

access to full versions of the testimony since the relevant material was and

still is classified. It has nevertheless been able to assess that evidence on the

basis of a summary description produced by the Government (see

paragraphs 304-306 above).

Having considered the material submitted, the Court finds a number of

elements that do not appear to be consistent with the version of events

presented by the Government.

First, the Government asserted that both Project No. 1 and No. 2

were found to have been completely unsuitable for secret detention (see

paragraphs 433-442 above).

The Court does not find it necessary to analyse

Lastly, the experts, on the analysis of the 2014 US Senate

Committee Report and recently declassified CIA material, also established

that at least five CIA prisoners were held at Detention Site Violet and

conclusively identified three of them – Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who was

explicitly mentioned in the report in connection with medical issues

experienced at that site, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and the applicant (see

paragraphs 133, 135 and 141 above).