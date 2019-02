Kol D.Trampas kariauja su Kongresu, JAV teismai nedirba, o Neringa Veckienė sėdi kalėjime

GENERAL ORDER 19-0004: RESETTING OF DEADLINES IN CIVIL MATTERS INVOLVING THE UNITED STATES AS A PARTY. IT APPEARING THAT as a result of the partial federal government shutdown, this Court amended General Order 18-0028 suspending as of December 21, 2018, all civil litigation in which the United States of America, its agencies, its officers, or employees were parties, with the stated intention of clarifying schedules in such cases upon the expiration of the lapse in appropriations; and IT FURTHER APPEARING THAT appropriations having been restored to fund the Department of Justice and other Executive Branch agencies, with employees beginning to report for work beginning on January 28, 2019; accordingly IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that the stay entered by General Order 18-0028 is hereby lifted, and any and all deadlines in the affected civil litigation (whether established by order, rule, or agreement.), including but not limited to any scheduled discovery and pleading dates, are extended by 42 days. (For Further Details See Attached Order). Signed by the Honorable Ruben Castillo on 1/28/2019: Mailed notice. (mgw, ) (Entered: 01/28/2019)