JAV Kongrese dar vienas įstatymas, nukreiptas prieš Lietuvos vyriausybės pareigūnus, seksualiai prievartavusius Deimantę Kedytę
Dar vienas kongresmenas pateikė įstatymo projektą dėl Neringos Venckienės politinio persekiojimo
Jungtinių Amerikos Valstijų kongresmenas Rendis Hultgrenas (Randy Hultgren), birželio 27 dieną, pateikė įstatymo projektą JAV kongresui dėl teisėjos Neringos Venckienės politinio persekiojimo. Tai jau antrasis pasiūlymas Jungtinių Valstijų kongrese dėl atleidimo N.Venckienę nuo Lietuvos-Amerikos ekstradicijos sutarties.
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/115/hr6257/text
Rendis Hultgrenas išrinktas Ilinojuje. Jis tapo Atstovų Rūmų Nariu 1998 metais.
Šiame projekte teigiama:
Mr Hultgren pristatė šį projektą, kuris yra siunčiamas Teisės komitetui
Dėl pagalbos teisėjai Neringai Venckienei, kurią Lietuvos vyriausybė prašo išduoti dėl kaltinimų, susijusių su jos teisingumo paieškomis prieš Lietuvos vyriausybės pareigūnus, kaltinamus seksualiai prievartavus jos dukterėčią
Trumas pristatymas.
Įstaymas gali būti pavadintas „Suteikime teisėjai Venckienei šansą teisme“ (Give Judge Venckiene Her Day in Court Act).
2.
Kongresas konstatuoja
Teisėja Neringa Venckienė pabėgo į JAV ir paprašė politinio prieglobsčio po penkerių metų kovos ir bandymų apsaugoti savo 4 metų dukterėčią Deimantę Kedytę. Mergaitė pranešė, kad ją prievartavo Lietuvos vyriausybės pareigūnai tuo metu, kai ji buvo savo motinos priežiūroje.
Deimantė Kedytės pasakojimai buvo patikrinti teismo paskirtų psichologų, kurie pripažino, kad šie pasakojimai yra patikimi.
Deimantė Kedytė apkaltino seksualiniu prievartavimu Lietuvos parlamento pirmininko (Muntiano – aut. Pastaba) padėjėją ir veikiantį teisėją, kurie abu buvo susiję su jos motina.
Teisėja Venckiene ir Deimantės Kedytės tėvas kreipėsi į teisėsaugą ir teismą dėl D.Kedytės parodymų, tačiau mano, kad tyrimas buvo atliktas aplaidžiai.
Lietuvos parlamentas (Teisės ir teisėtvarkos komitetas) 2010 m. priėmė nutarimą, kad Deimantės Kedytės pareiškimas buvo ištirtas aplaidžiai ir kad tas aplaidumas leido valstybės pareigūnams išvengti atsakomybės
Kai Deimantės Kedytės tėvas dingo 2009 m., Venckienei buvo suteikta Deimantės priežiūros teisė.
Deimantės Kedytės motinai niekada nebuvo pareikšti kaltinimai dėl dukros prievartavimo, nepaisant to, kad Vilniaus apygardos teismas 2009 m. spalį priėmė nutartį, nurodančią, kad pakanka įrodymų pareikšti jai įtarimus.
2011 m. gruodį teisėjai Venckienei buvo nurodyta tuomet 7 metų amžiaus Deimantę Kedytę gražinti jos motina, tačiau mergaitė atsisakė, bijodama seksualinio prievartavimo.
Šimtai lietuvių budėjo prie Venckienės namų, norėdami apsaugoti mergaitę nuo Lietuvos vyriausybės pareigūnų.
2012 m. Lietuvos vyriausybė pasiuntė daugiau kaip 200 policininkų pagrobti Deimantę Kedytę iš teisėjos Venckienės namų.
Deimantė Kedytė, apsikabinusi Venckienės kaklą, buvo nuo jos atplėšta ir dingo iš viešo gyvenimo jau daugiau nei šešeri metai.
Lietuvos vyriausybės veiksmai sukėlė protestus prieš vyriausybę ir jos ambasadas daugelyje šalių, taip pat ir JAV, kai prezidentė Grybauskaitė lankėsi NATO susirinkime Čikagoje 2012 m.
Venckienė išleido knygą „Drąsos keliu“ 2012 m. apie Kedytės bylą ir Lietuvos valdžios nesugebėjimą tinkamai išnagrinėti šią bylą ir nubausti valstybės pareigūnus.
Tokiu pat pavadinimu buvo įsteigta ir nauja antikorupcinė politinė partija, su kuria Venckiene 2012 m. buvo išrinkta į Lietuvos parlamentą.
Venckienė pasiprašė politinio prieglobsčio JAV po to, kai jai buvo grasinta ir kaip ji mano, pasikėsinta į jos gyvybę po politinio susitikimo, ir po to, kai Lietuvos parlamentas balsavo už jos imuniteto panaikinimą.
Lietuvos vyriausybė sistemiškai persekiojo dėl melagingų pareiškimų žurnalistus, gydytojus, Deimantės Kedytės senelius, jų kaimynus, žmonės, kurie rinkosi į susirinkimus, ir visus tuos, kurie netylėjo ir pateikė įrodymus ar paramą Deimantei Kedytei arba priešinosi jos prievartiniam pagrobimui iš teisėjos Venckienės namų.
Lietuva pateikė teisėjai Venckienei daugiau nei 35 kaltinimus, įskaitant net tai, kad ji pasirašė peticijas teismams ir vaikų teisių apsaugos institucijai Deimantės Kedytės vardu, padarė kritiškus pareiškimus apie šios bylos tyrimą žurnalistams, aprašė savo knygoje dukterėčios seksualinį prievartavimą ir įvardino valstybės pareigūnus, dalyvavo nesankcionuotuose mitinguose pažemino teismus, pažemino himną, darė savarankišką šios bylos tyrimą, atsisakė gražinti mergaitę kaltinamai motinai, pliaukštelėjo policininkui ir įspyrė Deimantės Kedytės motinai.
Ekstradicijos sutartis, pasirašyta tarp JAV ir Lietuvos, neleidžia teisėjai Venckienei pateikti įrodymus JAV teismui dėl Lietuvos iškeltų kaltinimų jai arba iškelti bylą dėl politinės motyvacijos.
2018 metų balandį, Jungtinių Valstijų teisėjas, patvirtino ekstradiciją teisėjai Venckienei dėl to, kad ji trukdė antstolio veiklai, nevykdė teismo sprendimo, sukėlė fizinį skausmą, ir pasipriešino policijos pareigūnui – visi kaltinimai susiję su Deimantės Kedytės paėmimu iš teisėjos Venckienės namų ir atidavimu kaltinamai motinai.
(20) Buvę politiniai kaliniai, taip pat dabartiniai ir buvę Lietuvos valdžios atstovai rašė Jungtinių Valstijų valdžiai, įspėdami, kad Lietuvos valdžios kaltinimai prieš teisėją Venckienę yra politiškai motyvuoti.
Nuotr. - didžiausias pūlinys Lietuvos teisinėje sistemoje Kryževičius eilinį kartą apdovanojamas ordinais už ištikimą tarnystę "Magnolijai"
(21) Lietuvos Aukščiausio Teismo Pirmininkas Gintaras Kryževicius buvo užfiksuotas viešai sakantis, kad teisėja Venckienė “yra pūlinys teisinėje ir pūlinys politinėje sistemoje” ir “visos valstybės bėda”.
(22) Švedija, Airija, Šiaurės Airija, Danija, Malta, Ukraina, ir Rusija atsisakė išduoti asmenis į Lietuvą.
(23) Teisėja Venckienė gali pateikti įrodymus dėl politinių motyvų Lietuvos kaltinimuose prieš ją, prieš imigracijos teisėją jeigu ji bus atleista nuo ekstradicijos sutarties ir bus leista tęsti politinio prieglobsčio bylą, priduotą 2013 metais ir nustatytą svarstymą liepą, 2019 metais.
3. SKYRIUS. ATLEIDIMAS NUO EKSTRADICIJOS SUTARTIES TARP JUNGTINIŲ AMERIKOS VALSTIJŲ IR LIETUVOS RESPUBLIKOS.
(a) APSKRITAI - Nepaisant jokių kitų teisės nuostatų, teisėja Neringa Venckienė turi būti atleista nuo ekstradicijos, iš Ekstradicijos Sutarties Tarp Jungtinių Amerikos Valstijų Valžios ir Lietuvos Respublikos Valdžios, pasirašytą Vilniuje, spalio 23 dieną 2001 metais ir patvirtintą kovo 31 dieną 2003 metais (patvirtintą protokolo dėl prašymo dėl susitarimo dėl ekstradicijos tarp Jungtinių Amerikos Valstijų valdžios ir Lietuvos Respublikos valdžios, pasirašytą Bruselį, birželio 15 dieną, 2005 metais, ir pradėtą vykdyti vasario 1 dieną 2010 metais) ir atleisti nuo bet kurių kitų įstatymų kurie leistų jos ekstradiciją į Lietuvą.
(b) POLITINIS PRIEGLOBSTIS – Teisėjai Neringai Venckienei turi būti leista likti Jungtinėse Valstijose iki paskutinio sprendimo dėl jos prašymo dėl prieglobsčio.
(c) LAISVAS JUDĖJIMAS - Teisėja Neringa Venckienė negali būtį sulaikyta federaliniam ar valstijų kalėjime ar areštuota dėl bet kokių imigracijos ar ekstradicijos nusikaltimų ir turi būti leistas laisvas judėjimas ir leidimas dirbti iki paskutinio sprendimo dėl jos kreipimosi dėl prašymo dėl prieglobsčio.
H.R. 6257: Give Judge Venckiene Her Day in Court Act
The text of the bill below is as of Jun 27, 2018 (Introduced).
V
115th CONGRESS
2d Session
H. R. 6257
IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
June 27, 2018
Mr. Hultgren introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary
A BILL
For the relief of Judge Neringa Venckiene, who the Government of Lithuania seeks on charges related to her pursuit of justice against Lithuanian public officials accused of sexually molesting her young niece.
Short title
This Act may be cited as the
Give Judge Venckiene Her Day in Court Act.
Findings
The Congress finds the following:
Judge Neringa Venckiene fled to the United States in 2013 and requested political asylum after a 5-year battle in Lithuania to secure justice for her 4-year-old niece, Deimante Kedyte, who reported that she was being sexually molested by Lithuanian government officials while in her mother’s care.
Deimante Kedyte’s claims of sexual molestation were evaluated by court-ordered psychologists and psychiatrists and deemed to be credible.
Deimante Kedyte accused of sexual molestation an assistant to the Speaker of the Parliament and a sitting judge, both associates of her mother.
Judge Venckiene and Deimante Kedyte’s father petitioned law enforcement and the courts for full investigation of Deimante’s claims against the accused individuals, but believed the ensuing investigation to be negligent.
Lithuania’s parliament (Legal and Judiciary Committees) issued a report in 2010 that deemed the investigation into Deimante Kedyte’s sexual molestation accusations to be negligent and found that the negligence had compromised the case against the public officials.
After Deimante Kedyte’s father went missing in 2009, Judge Venckiene was awarded guardianship of Deimante.
Deimante Kedyte’s mother was never indicted for complicity in the sexual molestation despite a Vilnius District Court Ruling in October 2009 that there was enough evidence to indict her.
In December 2011, Judge Venckiene was ordered to give Deimante Kedyte, then 7 years old, back to her mother, but Deimante refused to return to her mother, indicating fear of sexual molestation.
Hundreds of Lithuanians kept vigil outside Judge Venckiene’s house to prevent the Lithuanian Government from removing Deimante Kedyte.
In May 2012, the Lithuanian Government sent more than 200 police officers to take Deimante Kedyte from Judge Venckiene by force.
Deimante Kedyte clung to Judge Venckiene, was ripped from her, was carried away shrieking, and has completely disappeared from public view for the last 6 years.
The Lithuanian Government’s action resulted in protests against the Lithuanian Government in Lithuania and at numerous Lithuanian embassies around the world, as well as in the United States when the Lithuanian President attended the NATO summit in Chicago in May 2012.
Judge Venckiene published a book entitled
Way of Courage in 2012 about Deimante Kedyte’s ordeal and Lithuania’s failure to properly investigate and prosecute the case against the government officials.
Way of Courage became the name of a new, anti-corruption, anti-pedophilia political party in Lithuania, which elected Judge Venckiene to Lithuania’s parliament in 2012.
Judge Venckiene sought political asylum in the United States in 2013 after she received threats and experienced what she believed was an attempt on her life following a political rally, and after the Lithuanian Government moved to lift Judge Venckiene’s parliamentary immunity.
The Lithuanian Government has systematically prosecuted for
false statements and other crimes the journalists, a medical professional, Deimante Kedyte’s grandparents, Judge Venckiene’s neighbor, people who attended rallies on her behalf, and many others who came forward with evidence or support of Deimante Kedyte’s claims of sexual molestation or who opposed the violent removal of Deimante from Judge Venckiene.
Lithuania has leveled more than 35 charges against Judge Venckiene, including charges for filing petitions on behalf of Deimante Kedyte with Lithuania’s courts and the Child’s Rights Ombudsman, making statements critical of the investigation to journalists, describing in her book the sexual molestation case against and naming the public officials, involvement in
unauthorized protests,
humiliating the court, desecrating the national anthem, conducting her own investigation into the case, failing to turn Deimante over to the accused mother, bruising an officer, and kicking at Deimante’s mother when the mother tried to remove Deimante.
The extradition treaty signed by the United States and the Republic of Lithuania on October 23, 2001, does not permit for Judge Venckiene to offer counter-evidence in United States court to any of Lithuania’s charges against her or to make the case for political motivation.
A United States Magistrate Judge in April 2018 approved extradition for charges that Judge Venckiene hindered the activities of a bailiff, failed to comply with a court’s decision not associated with a penalty, caused physical pain, and resisted against a civil servant or a person performing the functions of public administration—all charges related to Deimante Kedyte being taken from Judge Venckiene’s home and returned to the accused mother.
Former political prisoners, as well as current and former government officials in Lithuania have written to the United States Government, warning that the Lithuanian Government’s charges against Judge Venckiene are politically motivated.
The Chairman of the Supreme Court of Lithuania Gintaras Kryzevicius has been reported as publicly saying that Judge Venckiene
is an abscess in the legal system and an abscess in the political systemand
the trouble of the whole state.
Sweden, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Malta, Ukraine, and Russia have all refused to extradite individuals to Lithuania.
Judge Venckiene can present evidence concerning the political motivation of Lithuania’s charges against her before an immigration judge if she is excluded from the extradition treaty and allowed to proceed with her political asylum case, filed in 2013 and scheduled to be heard in July 2019.
Exclusion from extradition treaty between the United States of America and the Republic of Lithuania
In general
Notwithstanding any other provision of law, Judge Neringa Venckiene shall be excluded from extradition under the Extradition Treaty Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, signed at Vilnius on October 23, 2001, and entered into force on March 31, 2003 (as amended by the Protocol on the Application of the Agreement on Extradition between the Unites States of America and the European Union to the Extradition Treaty between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, signed at Brussels on June 15, 2005, and entered into force on February 1, 2010), and excluded from all other laws allowing for her extradition to Lithuania.
Political asylum
Judge Neringa Venckiene shall be permitted to remain in the United States until a final order is issued with respect to her pending application for asylum.
Free movement
Judge Neringa Venckiene shall not be held in Federal or State prison or detention for any immigration-related or extradition-related offense and shall be allowed free movement and continued work permission until a final order is issued with respect to her pending application for asylum.
