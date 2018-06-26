JAV kongresmenas Smitas pateikė įstatymo pataisas atleisti Neringą Venckienę nuo ekstradicijos
JAV kongresmenas Smitas pateikė įstatymo pataisas atleisti Neringą Venckienę nuo ekstradicijos
155 Kongresas
2D Sesija
A. R. 6218
Dėl teisėjos Neringos Venckienės atleidimo, kurios nori Lietuvos valdžia dėl kaltinimų, susijusių su jos kova dėl teisingumo prieš Lietuvos pareigūnus, kaltinamus jos jaunos dukterėčios seksualiniu išnaudojimu.
ATSTOVŲ RŪMUOSE
Ponas Smitas iš Naujojo Džersio pristatė šį įstatymo projektą; kuris buvo paskirtas teisės komitetui, birželio 25 dieną.
ĮSTATYMO PROJEKTAS
Dėl teisėjos Neringos Venckienės atleidimo, kurios nori Lietuvos valdžia dėl kaltinimų susijusių so jos kova dėl teisingumo prieš Lietuvos pareigūnus kaltinamus jos jaunos dukterėčios seksualiniu išnaudojimu.
Tai turi būti priimta Jungtinių Amerikos Valstijų Kongreso asamblėjoje - Senate ir Atstovų Rūmuose
1. SKYRIUS. TRUMPAS PAVADINIMAS
Šitas įstatymas gali būti cituojamas kaip “Leisti Teisėjai Venckienei Apsiginti Teisme”.
2. SKYRIUS. IŠVADOS.
(1) Teisėja Neringa Venckienė pabėgo į Jungtines Valstijas 2013 metais ir pasiprašė politinio prieglobsčio po 5 metų kovos Lietuvoje, kad užtikrinti teisingumą jos 4 metų dukterėčiai, Deimantei Kedytei, kuri pranešė, kad buvo seksualiai išnaudota Lietuvos valdžios astovų kol buvo motinos globoje.
(2) Deimantės Kedytės pareiškimai apie seksualinį tvirkinimą buvo įvertinti teismo paskirtų psichologų ir psichiatrų kurie nustatė juos patikimais.
(3) Deimantė Kedytė seksualiniu tvirkinimu apkaltino Seimo Pirmininko padėjėją ir teisėją, abu buvo motinos draugai.
(4) Teisėja Venckienė ir Deimantės Kedytės tėvas kreipėsi į teisėtvarkos institucijas ir teismus, prašydami piino Deimantės liudijimų tyrimo prieš įvardintus asmenis, bet manė, kad tyrimas yra aplaidus.
(5) Lietuvos parlamentas (teisės ir teisingumo komitetai) 2010 metais pateikė išvadą kuri įvardijo Deimantės Kedytės seksualinio išnaudojimo tyrimą kaip aplaidų ir nustatė, kad aplaidumas kompromitavo bylą prieš valstybės pareigūnus.
(6) Po Deimantės Kedytės tėvo dingimo 2009 metais, teisėjai Venckienei buvo paskirta Deimantės globa.
(7) Kaltinimai nebuvo pareikšti Deimantės Kedytės motinai, nors Vilniaus Apylinkės Teismas, 2009 metų spalio mėnesį nustatė, jog yra pakankamai įrodymų tai padaryti.
(8) 2011 metų gruodį, teisėjai Venckienei buvo įsakyta perduoti Deimantę Kedytę, tuo metu 7 metų amžiaus, atgal motinai, bet Deimantė atsisakė grįžti pas motiną, nurodant baimę dėl seksualinio išnaudojimo.
(9) Šimtai Lietuvių budėjo prie teisėjos Venckienės namų, kad sustabdyti Lietuvos valdžios bandymą paimti Deimantę Kedytę.
(10) 2012 metų gegužę, Lietuvos valdžia atsiuntė daugiau negu 200 policijos pareigūnų paimti Deimantę Kedytė iš teisėjos Venckienės jėga.
(11) Deimantė Kedytė įsikabino į teisėjos Venckienės kaklą, buvo atplėšta nuo jos, buvo išnešta klykianti, iš visiškai pradingo iš viešosios erdvės paskutinius 6 metus.
(12) Lietuvos valdžios veiksmai susilaukė protestų prieš Lietuvos valdžią Lietuvoje, taip pat prie daugelio Lietuvos ambasadų užsienyje, taip pat Jungtinėse Amerikos Valstijose kai Lietuvos Presidentė dalyvavo NATO susitikime Čikagoje, 2012 metų gegužę.
(13) Teisėja Venckienė išleido knygą pavadinta Drąsos Keliu ,2012 metais, apie Deimantės Kedytės istoriją ir Lietuvos nesugebėjimą tinkamai ištirti ir kaltinti valdžios pareigūnus.
(14) “Drąsos Kelias” tapo naujos anti-korupcinės, anti-pedofilinės partijos Lietuvoje pavadinimu, kuri išrinko teisėja Venckienę į Lietuvos parlamentą 2012 metais.
(15) Po to kai teisėja Venckienė sulaukė grasinimų, patyrė ką ji mano kaip pasikėsinimą į jos gyvybę po susitikimo su rinkėjais, ir po to kai Lietuvos valdžia panaikino jos parlamentinį imunitetą, 2013 metais ji pasiprašė politinio prieglobsčio Jungtinėse Valstijose.
(16) Lietuvos valdžia sistemiškai teisė už “neteisingus parodymus” ir kitus nusikaltimus – žurnalistus, medicinos profesonalią, Deimantės Kedytės senelius, teisėjos Venckienės kaimynę, žmones kurie dalyvavo protesto akcijose, ir daug kitų žmonių kurie pateikė įrodymus dėl Deimantės Kedytės išnaudojimo ir kurie priešinosi jos smurtiniam paėmimui iš teisėjos Venckienės.
(17) Lietuva pateikė daugiau negu 35 kaltinimus prieš teisėją Venckienę, tarp kurių yra kaltinimai dėl krepimosi į Lietuvos teismus ir Vaiko Teisių Atstovus mergaitės vardu, tyrimo kritikavimą žurnalistams, seksualinio tvirkinimo apibūdinimą ir įvardinimą valdžios pareigūnų savo knygoje, dalyvavimą “neleistinuose protestuose”, “teismo pažeminimą”, valstybės himno išniekinimą, savo pačios tyrimo vykdymą, atsisakymą perduoti Deimantę kaltinamai motinai, pareigūno sužeidimą, spyrimą Deimantės motinai kai ji bandė paimti Deimantę.
(18) Ekstradicijos sutartis pasirašyta tarp Jungtinių Valstijų ir Lietuvos Respublikos 2001 metų spalio 23 dieną, neleidžia teisėjai Venckienei priduoti priešingus įrodymus dėl Lietuvos kaltinimų Jungtinių Valstijų teisme, ar argumentuoti politinį motyvą.
(19) 2018 metų balandį, Jungtinių Valstijų teisėjas, patvirtino ekstradiciją teisėjai Venckienei dėl to, kad ji trukdė anststolio veiklai, nevykdė teismo sprendimo, sukėlė fizinį skausmą, ir pasipriešino policijos pareigūnui – visi kaltinimai susija su Deimantės Kedytės paėmimu iš teisėjos Venckienės namų ir atidavimu kaltinamai motinai.
(20) Buvę politiniai kaliniai, taip pat dabartiniai ir buvę Lietuvos valdžios atstovai rašė Jungtinių Valstijų valdžiai, įspėdami, kad Lietuvos valdžios kaltinimai prieš teisėją Venckienę yra politiškai motyvuoti.
(21) Lietuvos Aukščiausio Teismo Pirmininkas Gintaras Kryževicius buvo užfiksuotas viešai sakantis, kad teisėja Venckienė “yra pūlinys teisinėje ir pūlinys politinėje sistemoje” ir “visos valstybės bėda”.
(22) Švedija, Airija, Šiaurės Airija, Danija, Malta, Ukraina, ir Rusija atsisakė išduoti asmenis į Lietuvą.
(23) Teisėja Venckienė gali pateikti įrodymus dėl politinių motyvų Lietuvos kaltinimuose prieš ją, prieš imigracijos teisėją jeigu ji bus atleista nuo ekstradicijos sutarties ir bus leista tęsti politinio prieglobsčio bylą, priduotą 2013 metais ir nustatytą svarstymą liepą, 2019 metais.
3. SKYRIUS. ATLEIDIMAS NUO EKSTRADICIJOS SUTARTIES TARP JUNGTINIŲ AMERIKOS VALSTIJŲ IR LIETUVOS RESPUBLIKOS.
(a) APSKRITAI - Nepaisant jokių kitų teisės nuostatų, teisėja Neringa Venckienė turi būti atleista nuo ekstradicijos, iš Ekstradicijos Sutarties Tarp Jungtinių Amerikos Valstijų Valžios ir Lietuvos Respublikos Valžios, pasirašytą Vilniuje, spalio 23 dieną 2001 metais ir patvirtintą kovo 31 dieną 2003 metais (patvirtintą protokolo dėl prašymo dėl susitarimo dėl ekstradicijos tarp Jungtinių Amerikos Valstijų valdžios ir Lietuvos Respublikos valdžios, pasirašytą Bruselį, birželio 15 dieną, 2005 metais, ir pradėtą vykdyti vasario 1 dieną 2010 metais) ir atleisti nuo bet kurių kitų įstatymų kurie leistų jos ekstradiciją į Lietuvą.
(b) POLITINIS PRIEGLOBSTIS – Teisėjai Neringai Venckienei turi būti leista likti Jungtinėse Valstijose iki paskutinio sprendimo dėl jos prašymo dėl prieglobsčio.
(c) LAISVAS JUDĖJIMAS - Teisėja Neringa Venckienė negali būtį sulaikyta federaliniam ar valstijų kalėjime ar areštuota dėl bet kokių imigracijos ar ekstradicijos nusikaltimų ir turi būti leistas laisvas judėjimas ir leidimas dirbti iki paskutinio sprendimo dėl jos kreipimosi dėl prašymo dėl prieglobsčio.
115th CONGRESS
2d Session
For the relief of Judge Neringa Venckiene, who the Government of Lithuania seeks on charges related to her pursuit of justice against Lithuanian public officials accused of sexually molesting her young niece.
Mr. Smith of New Jersey introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on the Judiciary
For the relief of Judge Neringa Venckiene, who the Government of Lithuania seeks on charges related to her pursuit of justice against Lithuanian public officials accused of sexually molesting her young niece.
This Act may be cited as the “Give Judge Venckiene Her Day in Court Act”.
(1) Judge Neringa Venckiene fled to the United States in 2013 and requested political asylum after a 5-year battle in Lithuania to secure justice for her 4-year-old niece, Deimante Kedyte, who reported that she was being sexually molested by Lithuanian government officials while in her mother’s care.
(2) Deimante Kedyte’s claims of sexual molestation were evaluated by court-ordered psychologists and psychiatrists and deemed to be credible.
(3) Deimante Kedyte accused of sexual molestation an assistant to the Speaker of the Parliament and a sitting judge, both associates of her mother.
(4) Judge Venckiene and Deimante Kedyte’s father petitioned law enforcement and the courts for full investigation of Deimante’s claims against the accused individuals, but believed the ensuing investigation to be negligent.
(5) Lithuania’s parliament (Legal and Judiciary Committees) issued a report in 2010 that deemed the investigation into Deimante Kedyte’s sexual molestation accusations to be negligent and found that the negligence had compromised the case against the public officials.
(6) After Deimante Kedyte’s father went missing in 2009, Judge Venckiene was awarded guardianship of Deimante.
(7) Deimante Kedyte’s mother was never indicted for complicity in the sexual molestation despite a Vilnius District Court Ruling in October 2009 that there was enough evidence to indict her.
(8) In December 2011, Judge Venckiene was ordered to give Deimante Kedyte, then 7 years old, back to her mother, but Deimante refused to return to her mother, indicating fear of sexual molestation.
(9) Hundreds of Lithuanians kept vigil outside Judge Venckiene’s house to prevent the Lithuanian Government from removing Deimante Kedyte.
(10) In May 2012, the Lithuanian Government sent more than 200 police officers to take Deimante Kedyte from Judge Venckiene by force.
(11) Deimante Kedyte clung to Judge Venckiene, was ripped from her, was carried away shrieking, and has completely disappeared from public view for the last 6 years.
(12) The Lithuanian Government’s action resulted in protests against the Lithuanian Government in Lithuania and at numerous Lithuanian embassies around the world, as well as in the United States when the Lithuanian President attended the NATO summit in Chicago in May 2012.
(13) Judge Venckiene published a book entitled “Way of Courage” in 2012 about Deimante Kedyte’s ordeal and Lithuania’s failure to properly investigate and prosecute the case against the government officials.
(14) “Way of Courage” became the name of a new, anti-corruption, anti-pedophilia political party in Lithuania, which elected Judge Venckiene to Lithuania’s parliament in 2012.
(15) Judge Venckiene sought political asylum in the United States in 2013 after she received threats and experienced what she believed was an attempt on her life following a political rally, and after the Lithuanian Government moved to lift Judge Venckiene’s parliamentary immunity.
(16) The Lithuanian Government has systematically prosecuted for “false statements” and other crimes the journalists, a medical professional, Deimante Kedyte’s grandparents, Judge Venckiene’s neighbor, people who attended rallies on her behalf, and many others who came forward with evidence or support of Deimante Kedyte’s claims of sexual molestation or who opposed the violent removal of Deimante from Judge Venckiene.
(17) Lithuania has leveled more than 35 charges against Judge Venckiene, including charges for filing petitions on behalf of Deimante Kedyte with Lithuania’s courts and the Child’s Rights Ombudsman, making statements critical of the investigation to journalists, describing in her book the sexual molestation case against and naming the public officials, involvement in “unauthorized protests”, “humiliating the court”, desecrating the national anthem, conducting her own investigation into the case, failing to turn Deimante over to the accused mother, bruising an officer, and kicking at Deimante’s mother when the mother tried to remove Deimante.
(18) The extradition treaty signed by the United States and the Republic of Lithuania on October 23, 2001, does not permit for Judge Venckiene to offer counter-evidence in United States court to any of Lithuania’s charges against her or to make the case for political motivation.
(19) A United States Magistrate Judge in April 2018 approved extradition for charges that Judge Venckiene hindered the activities of a bailiff, failed to comply with a court’s decision not associated with a penalty, caused physical pain, and resisted against a civil servant or a person performing the functions of public administration—all charges related to Deimante Kedyte being taken from Judge Venckiene’s home and returned to the accused mother.
(20) Former political prisoners, as well as current and former government officials in Lithuania have written to the United States Government, warning that the Lithuanian Government’s charges against Judge Venckiene are politically motivated.
(21) The Chairman of the Supreme Court of Lithuania Gintaras Kryzevicius has been reported as publicly saying that Judge Venckiene “is an abscess in the legal system and an abscess in the political system” and “the trouble of the whole state”.
(22) Sweden, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Malta, Ukraine, and Russia have all refused to extradite individuals to Lithuania.
(23) Judge Venckiene can present evidence concerning the political motivation of Lithuania’s charges against her before an immigration judge if she is excluded from the extradition treaty and allowed to proceed with her political asylum case, filed in 2013 and scheduled to be heard in July 2019.
SEC. 3. EXCLUSION FROM EXTRADITION TREATY BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA.
(a) In General.—Notwithstanding any other provision of law, Judge Neringa Venckiene shall be excluded from extradition under the Extradition Treaty Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, signed at Vilnius on October 23, 2001, and entered into force on March 31, 2003 (as amended by the Protocol on the Application of the Agreement on Extradition between the United States of America and the European Union to the Extradition Treaty between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, signed at Brussels on June 15, 2005, and entered into force on February 1, 2010), and excluded from all other laws allowing for her extradition to Lithuania.
(b) Political Asylum.—Judge Neringa Venckiene shall be permitted to remain in the United States until a final order is issued with respect to her pending application for asylum.
(c) Free Movement.—Judge Neringa Venckiene shall not be held in Federal or State prison or detention for any immigration-related or extradition-related offense and shall be allowed free movement and continued work permission until a final order is issued with respect to her pending application for asylum.
