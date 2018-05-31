EŽTT : Lietuvos pareigūnai žinojo apie slaptą CŽV kalėjimą, žinojo ir tai, kad žmonės jame buvo nuolat kankinami (keista, kodėl dar nesuimtas generalinis prokuroras E.Pašilis, kuris asmeniškai melavo EŽTT, kad jokio kalėjimo nėra)

Šiandien Europos žmogaus teisių teismas (EŽTT) paskelbė, kad Lietuvoje veikė slaptas CŽV kalėjimas, kad Lietuvos pareigūnai apie tai žinojo. Paskelbta ir tai, kad Lietuvos pareigūnai žinojo, kad šiame kalėjime neteisėtai laikomi žmonės buvo nuolat kankinami.

EŽTT Lietuvoje CŽV kalėjime 2005-2006 kankintam Adu Zubaydah turės sumokėti 130 000 eurų

Kristina Sulikienė

Nors diedukas prezidentas savo dienoraštyje dievagojosi, jog jokie CŽV kalėjimai jo prezidentavimo metu neveikė, realybė kiek kitokia.

Abu Zubaydah, iki šiol laikomas JAV valstybės žinioje griežtoje priežiūroje, teismui paliudijo, jog Lietuvoje buvo žiauriai kankinamas, jam ant galvos buvo dedamas drabužis, pilamas vanduo, bandant miegoti, buvo užleidžiama labai garsi muzika, jis buvo trankomas į sieną ir daužomas per veidą.

4 kartus jis buvo prie mirties, tačiau sveikatos priežiūra jam nebuvo teikiama.

Panašiai buvo kankinamas kitose CŽV slaptavietėse, tai Lenkijoje (jis padavė ir dėl Lenkijos kankinimų), Maroke, o Lietuva be to, prikankinusi šį kalinį, laisvai atidavė jį toliau kankinti į Afganistane įrengtą CŽV kalėjimą.

Teismas nustatė, jog kai kalinys buvo Lietuvos teritorijoje, tai būtent Lietuva buvo atsakinga už Konvencijos 3,5,8 ir 13 straipsnių laikymąsi, o šie straipsniai (kankinimas, teisė į laisvę, teisė į privatų gyvenimą, teisė į gydymąsi) buvo pažeistos, ir tas buvo padaryta tyčia. Europos žmogaus teisių teisingumo teismas atkreipia Konvencijos valstybės narės dėmesį, jog Lietuvoje ne CŽV, o Lietuva turi jurisdikciją čia esantiems žmonėms.

Gėdingai pralaimėtoje byloje Lietuva įpareigota sumokėti net 130 000 eurų. Tai bene didžiausia priteista suma kaliniui, kitose bylose Lietuva išsidera žymiai mažesnius žalų atlyginimus, nors Lietuvos kalėjimuose Lietuvos piliečiai laikomi antisanitarinėmis ir nehumaniškomis sąlygomis.

„Teismas nemano, kad būtina analizuoti kiekvieno sulaikytojo laikymo kalėjime sąlygas, taippat jo fizinę būklę kalėjime Lietuvoje, taip pat tada, kai jis buvo atgabentas ir išgabentas iš Lietuvos, - skelbia EŽTT, - nors CŽV sulaikytajam taikė įvairias priemones, manytina, kad jam buvo laikomos tokios pačios priemonės, kaip ir kitiems sulaikytiesiems pagal CŽV programą

Tai įvertindamas, teismas nurodo, kad sulaikymo Lietuvoje metu sulaikytajam buvo taikomas itin žiaurus laikymo režimas, įskaitant visišką izoliaciją nuo išorinio pasaulio, ir sulaikytasis išgyveno virtinę emocinių ir psichologinių sukrėtimų dėl praeityje atliekamo kankinimo ir žiauraus elgesio jo atžvilgiu, o taip pat baimės dėl savo ateities.

Nors manoma, kad laikymo Lietuvoje metu sulaikytajam nebuvo taikomi žiauriausi metodai, tačiau turint omenyje, kad prieš tai jis buvo (Lenkijoje) kankinamas labai brutaliai, tai pasėkoje sulaikytasis labai bijojo, kad jis bus toliau žiauriai kankinamas, jeigu atsisakys „paklūsti“

Kaip rezultatas, teismas mano, kad sulaikytojo laikymo sąlygos Lietuvoje buvo tokios, kad jis buvo pasmerktas čia fiziškai ir psichologiškai kentėti, ir tai yra Koncencijos 3 straipsnio „nežmoniškas elgesys“ pažeidimas.

Teismo nuomonė dėl Lietuvos atsakomybės

Teismas jau pripažino, kad Lietuvos pareigūnai žinojo CŽV kankinimo būdus ir prigimtį savo šalies teritorijoje, ir bendradarbiavo vykdant sulaikytųjų gabenimą, laikymą ir tardymą.Lietuvos teritorijoje.

Taip pat pabrėžiama, kad Lietuvos pareigūnai, dalyvavę šioje CŽV programoje, žinojo, kad sulaikytiesiems gresia didleęė riziką, ir taip pažeidė Konvenciją.

Tiesa, kad pagal ekspertų vertinimus, su kuriais teismas sutinka, Lietuvos pareigūnai et nežinojo, kas tiksliai vyksta kalėjime „Detention Site Violet“, arba buvo liudininkais, kaip CŽV elgėsi sulaikytųjų asmenų adresu. Kalėjimą visiškai valdė ir kontroliavo CŽV. Tai CŽV pareigūnai, kurie atsakingi už sulaikytųjų fizinę būklę, jų tardymą blogą elgesį ir kankinimą.

Pagal Konvencijos 1 str. Lietuva privalėjo užtikrinti, kad jos teritorijoje žmonės nebūtų kankinami arba su jais blogai ir žiauriai elgiamasi.

Tačiau Lietuvos vyriausybė dalyvavo CŽV programoje savo teritorijoje, sudarė tam sąlygas, ir net nebandė to sustabdyti arba išvengti.

Turėdami omenyje,e kaip CŽV elgiasi su sulaikytais žmonėms pagal „karo prieš tteorą“ programą, Lietuvos pareigūnai turėjo suprasi, kokie pavojai jų šalyje laukia sulaikytų asmenų ir kas jiems gresia.

Todėl Lietuvos vyriausybė yra laikoma atsakinga už Konvencijos punktų pažeidimą.

https://hudoc.echr.coe.int/eng#{%22languageisocode%22:[%22ENG%22],%22documentcollectionid2%22:[%22JUDGMENTS%22],%22itemid%22:[%22001-183687%22]}

636. A complementary description of the applicant’s conditions of detention throughout the entire period that he spent in CIA custody can also be found in the 2007 ICRC Report. According to that description, based on the applicant’s own account and on that of thirteen other high-value detainees’ they “had no knowledge of where they were being held, no contact with persons other than their interrogators or guards”; and “even the guards were usually masked and, other than the absolute minimum, did not communicate in any way with detainees”. None of the detainees “had any real – let alone regular – contact with other persons detained, other than occasionally for the purposes of inquiry when they were confronted with another detainee”. They had “no access to news from the outside world, apart from the later stages of their detention when some of them occasionally received printouts of sports news from the Internet and one reported receiving newspapers”. The situation was further exacerbated by other aspects of the detention regime, such as deprivation of access to the open air and exercise, lack of appropriate hygiene facilities and deprivation of basic items in pursuance of interrogations (see paragraph 299 above).

637. Referring to the general situation in the CIA secret prisons, the 2014 US Senate Committee Report states that “the conditions of confinement for CIA detainees were harsher than [those] the CIA represented to the policymakers and others” and describes them as being “poor” and “especially bleak early in the programme” (see paragraph 84 above). It further states that in respect of the conditions of detention the DCI Confinement Guidelines of 28 January 2003 set forth minimal standards and required only that the facility be sufficient to meet “basic health needs”. That, according to the report, in practice meant that a facility in which detainees were kept shackled in complete darkness and isolation, with a bucket for a human waste and without heating during the winter months met that standard (see paragraphs 54-56 and 77 above).

638. As regards the impact of the regime on the CIA detainees, the 2014 US Senate Committee Report states that “multiple CIA detainees who were subjected to the CIA’s enhanced interrogation techniques and extended isolation exhibited psychological and behavioural issues, including hallucinations, paranoia, insomnia and attempts at self-harm and self mutilation” and that “multiple psychologists identified the lack of human contact experienced by detainees as a cause of psychiatric problems” (see paragraph 77 above). In the CIA’s declassified documents, adverse effects of extreme isolation to which HVDs were subjected have been recognised as imposing a “psychological toll” and capable of altering “the detainee’s ability to interact with others” (see paragraph 56 above).

639. For the purposes of its ruling the Court does not find it necessary to analyse each and every aspect of the applicant’s treatment in detention, the physical conditions in which he was detained in Lithuania or the conditions in which he was transferred to and out of Lithuania. While the intensity of the measures inflicted on him by the CIA might have varied, the predictability of the CIA’s regime of confinement and treatment routinely applied to the high-value detainees give sufficient grounds for the Court to conclude that the above described standard measures were used in respect of the applicant in Lithuania and likewise elsewhere, following his transfer from Lithuania, as an integral part of the HVD Programme (see also Al Nashiri v. Poland, cited above, §§ 514-515; and Husayn (Abu Zubaydah) v. Poland, cited above, § 510).

640. Considering all the elements, the Court finds that during his detention in Lithuania the applicant was subjected to an extremely harsh detention regime including a virtually complete sensory isolation from the outside world and suffered from permanent emotional and psychological distress and anxiety also caused by the past experience of torture and cruel treatment in the CIA’s hands and fear of his future fate. Even though at that time he had apparently not been subjected to interrogations with the use of the harshest methods, the applicant – having beforehand experienced the most brutal torture, (see Husayn (Abu Zubaydah) v. Poland, cited above, §§ 86 89, 99-102, 401 and 416-417; see also paragraphs 149-152 and 296 above) – inevitably faced the constant fear that, if he failed to “comply”, the previous cruel treatment would at any given time be inflicted on him again. Thus, Article 3 of the Convention does not refer exclusively to the infliction of physical pain but also to that of mental suffering, which is caused by creating a state of anguish and stress by means other than bodily assault (see El-Masri, cited above, § 202; and Husayn (Abu Zubaydah) v. Poland, cited above, §§ 509-510).

Consequently, having regard to the regime of detention to which the applicant must have been subjected in Lithuania and its cumulative effects on him, the Court finds that the treatment complained of is to be characterised as having involved intense physical and mental suffering falling within the notion of “inhuman treatment” under Article 3 of the Convention (see paragraphs 630-631 above, with references to the Court’s case-law).

(β) Court’s conclusion as to Lithuania’s responsibility

641. The Court has already found that the Lithuanian authorities knew of the nature and purposes of the CIA’s activities on its territory at the material time and cooperated in the preparation and execution of the CIA extraordinary rendition, secret detention and interrogation operations on Lithuanian territory. It has also found that, given their knowledge and involvement in the execution of the HVD Programme the Lithuanian authorities knew that, by enabling the CIA to detain terrorist suspects – including the applicant – on Lithuania’s territory, they were exposing them to a serious risk of treatment contrary to the Convention (see paragraph 576 above).

642. It is true that in the assessment of the experts – which the Court has accepted – the Lithuanian authorities did not know the details of what exactly happened inside Detention Site Violet or witnessed the treatment to which the CIA’s detainees were subjected. The running of the detention facility was entirely in the hands of and controlled by the CIA. It was the CIA personnel who were responsible for the physical conditions of confinement, interrogations, debriefings, ill-treatment and inflicting of torture on detainees (see paragraphs 571-575 above).

However, under Article 1 of the Convention, taken together with Article 3, Lithuania was required to take measures designed to ensure that individuals within its jurisdiction were not subjected to torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, including ill-treatment administered by private individuals (see paragraph 632 above).

Notwithstanding the above Convention obligation, the Lithuanian authorities, for all practical purposes, facilitated the whole process of the operation of the HVD Programme on their territory, created the conditions for it to happen and made no attempt to prevent it from occurring. As held above, on the basis of their own knowledge of the CIA activities deriving from Lithuania’s complicity in the HVD Programme and from publicly accessible information on treatment applied in the context of the “war on terror” to terrorist-suspects in US custody the authorities – even if they did not see or participate in the specific acts of ill-treatment and abuse endured by the applicant and other HVDs – must have been aware of the serious risk of treatment contrary to Article 3 occurring in the CIA detention facility on Lithuanian territory.

Accordingly, the Lithuanian authorities, on account of their “acquiescence and connivance” in the HVD Programme must be regarded as responsible for the violation of the applicant’s rights under Article 3 of the Convention committed on their territory (see paragraph 592; see also El Masri, cited above, §§ 206 and 211; Al Nashiri v. Poland, cited above, § 517; and Husayn (Abu Zubaydah) v. Poland, cited above, § 512).

643. Furthermore, the Lithuanian authorities were aware that the transfer of the applicant to and from their territory was effected by means of “extraordinary rendition”, that is, “an extra-judicial transfer of persons from one jurisdiction or State to another, for the purposes of detention and interrogation outside the normal legal system, where there was a real risk of torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment” (see El-Masri, cited above, § 221; Al Nashiri v. Poland, cited above, § 518; andHusayn (Abu Zubaydah) v. Poland, cited above, § 513).

In these circumstances, the possibility of a breach of Article 3 was particularly strong and should have been considered intrinsic in the transfer (see paragraphs 579-580 above). Consequently, by enabling the CIA to transfer the applicant out of Lithuania to another detention facility, the authorities exposed him to a foreseeable serious risk of further ill-treatment and conditions of detention in breach of Article 3 of the Convention.

644. There has accordingly been a violation of Article 3 of the Convention, in its substantive aspect.