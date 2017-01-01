Johannes Stern - http://www.wsws.org

At present a massive deployment of US and NATO troops is taking place in Poland and the Baltic States. According to a press release from the Bundeswehr press and information center on the 30th of December, three ships of the US military in Bremerhaven are expected "during the first week of January in the context of the NATO Operation, Atlantic Resolve".

As early as the beginning of November "soldiers of the 3rd Brigade of the 4th US Infantry Division in the USA had begun to load the ships with vehicles and containers". In total, "more than 2,500 cargo items (trucks, combat vehicles, trailers, containers) were first shipped to Germany and transported to other countries of Central and Eastern Europe via Poland." The material will be transported by sea from 6 to 8 January In Bremerhaven and then transported to Poland by rail transport and military convoys until 20 January. "

The Kieler Nachrichten had already referred rearmament offensive in mid-December as "the greatest redeployment operation of the US Army in Germany since 1990". It is about more than 2000 tanks, howitzers, jeeps and trucks for NATO maneuvers, which are to take place for nine months in Eastern Europe.

According to statements from the US Army Europe, the additional 4000 soldiers and 2000 tanks are to be a "sign of deterrence and defensiveness". In addition, the operation would provide evidence that "the necessary fighting power could be brought to the right place in Europe at the right time," said Colonel Tedd Bertulis, vice-logistics chief of the US command in Europe (EuCom) Stuttgart has.

"Three years after the last American tanks left the continent, we have to get them back," said the commander of the US forces in Europe, Lieutenant General Frederick "Ben" Hodges, on his part during a visit to the Bundeswehr Logistics School in Garlstedt, Lower Saxony. He described the measures as a "response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the illegal annexation of Crimea" to journalists.

Russia was preparing for war, the General continued. All the Russian ministries would "mobilize accordingly, if you will. This does not mean that there must necessarily be war, but nothing is inevitable, but Moscow is preparing for the possibility. "

A shoe is exactly the reverse. In fact, the relocation of the US combat groups is part of NATO's preparations for war against Russia, which has been systematically advanced to the east since the dissolution of the Soviet Union 25 years ago. Also in Ukraine is not Russia the aggressor, but the US and NATO. Washington and Berlin organized a coup against the pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in early 2014 in close cooperation with fascist forces. Since then, they have used Russia's predominantly defensive response to systematically and politically and militarily attack Moscow.

Before the nomination of US President Donald Trump on January 20, the extremely anti-Russian elements in the American ruling class are being pushed forward to ensure that the US and NATO remain under the new US administration on war against Moscow.

This week the Republican Senator John McCain traveled to the Baltic States to assure them of the continued support of the US. Trump recently stated that he must support NATO and the military must be armed, he explained in an interview on Estonian radio. In addition, every "credible member" in the US Congress considers Russian President Putin "for what he is: a criminal, a tyrant and a KGB agent".

The Bundeswehr plays a central role in the dangerous escalation against Atommacht Russia, which increases the threat of a Third World War. "Without the support of the German Armed Forces, we are nowhere to go," Hodges explained when he joined the armed forces of the Bundeswehr.

"We used to be Transitzone, and one of our core tasks is to provide joint support tasks." And "We are open to these tasks together with ours American partners. "

In Germany, the American soldiers and their heavy equipment from Bremerhaven are to be transported by rail through Northern Germany to Eastern Europe. "About 900 wagons with military material are transported by rail from Bremerhaven to Poland. In addition, there are about 600 cargoes, which are also transported by train from the Bergen-Hohne train station to Poland. Nearly 40 vehicles are transported directly across the road from Bremerhaven to Poland ", says the press service of the Bundeswehr.

At the same time, Germany, which in the Second World War has completely overpowered Eastern Europe with a brutal extermination war, is already preparing the sending of combat groups to the Baltic States. Also in January, 26 tanks, 100 other vehicles and 120 containers will be relocated by rail to Lithuania.

In an interview with the military newspaper Bundeswehr currently confirmed General Volker Wieker that Germany had agreed with the United States, Canada and the UK to the NATO summit in Warsaw, "to go into the lead and each set up a battlegroup". Germany would send the Panzergrenadier battalion. On the spot in Lithuania, "additional supplies were made by the Dutch and the Norwegians, so that we will achieve a so-called full operational capability by the middle of the year".

What is meant by "Full Operational Capability" was underlined by a public exercise of the Bundeswehr in Grafenwoehr, with which the German battalion was preparing for the deployment. According to a video report of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung it went in the maneuvers to "an enemy attack on the Lithuanian-Russian border". The future commander of the NATO battle group in Lithuania, Lieutenant-Colonel Christoph Huber, declared the "tactical purpose" of the maneuver as follows: "The comrades of the second company successfully led the battle here, won time for their comrades Thereby destroying enemy forces. This is a highly intense combat training. "

