Lietuvos draugas senatorius McCain yra ir senas Islamo valstybės rėmėjas
Nuotraukoje McCain su ISIS vadovu Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
Are these pictures of Senator John McCain with ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi real or a hoax?
Is the man in this picture Bagdadi?
In the second picture, the guy behind McCain on the left is supposedly Bagdadi. The person on the right in the blue shirt is supposedly terrorist
Muahmmad Noor
5 Answers
They are real pictures of John McCain meeting with members of the Free Syrian Army, but the man pictured is not Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Rather he was part of the Northern Storm Brigade.
Try as He May, John McCain Can’t Shake Falsehoods About Ties to ISIS
Its as real as it gets, and its worse - he went there ILLEGALLY. Also one of those in that picture had become the leader of isis after a few months. The rest were the leadership of the Free 'Syrian' Army in the first few months. ~6-9 months later they started transforming into ISIL.
John Mccain Syrian Rebels
The answer is: it doesn't matter. Plausible deniability is all anyone needs to make a lie, a deception, and even a war, in to a justifiable event. You could find a picture of McCain with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and a map of Iraq with an ISIS invasion plan of Iraq and it would make not an ounce of difference. The US and the West need their bad guys.
What's more interesting is that Al-Baghdadi is the same guy that the United States held as a prisoner from 2005 to 2009. The same guy who tried (but failed) to do the United States dirty work and overthrow Assad in Syria. According to some reports, Al-Baghdadi is a quiet unassuming guy who seems like an unlikely person to lead this new bad guy called ISIS. The official story is that “…The U.S. built a solid case for detention, but the Iraqi government decided to release Al-Baghdadi“. Which seems to make little or no sense. Why would the Iraqi government support his release? Of interest is that while the Fox News story quoted above was published on June 13, 2014, three days later the exact quote was published verbatim on Wikipedia’s entry on Al-Baghdadi. Another web site to use the exact quote on Al-Baghdadi’s release, called ISIS “an army”. The Economist reported that “ISIS may have up to 6,000 fighters in Iraq and 3,000-5,000 in Syria, including perhaps 3,000 foreigners”. Which is actually about the size of one US military division.
ISIS AND ABU BAKR AL-BAGHDADI: THE NEW AL QAEDA AND OSAMA BIN LADEN - The Elitist Agenda
