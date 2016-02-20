Italai nusprendė perkelti visą Afrikos žemyną į Europą

Iš tiesų neįtikėtina britų išmintis – jie laiku pabėgo iš skęstančio Europos Sąjungos laivo, kuris bando savo mokesčių mokėtojų sąskaita apgyvendinti ES Afrikos ir Azijos žemynus.

Šiandien paskelbta tokia naujiena: Prie Libijos krantų išgelbėti apie 6,5 tūkst. migrantų. AFP-BNS pranešė, kad apie 6,5 tūkst. migrantų pirmadienį buvo išgelbėti prie Libijos krantų, pranešė Italijos pakrančių apsaugos tarnyba po vienos iš labiausiai įtemptų operacijų Viduržemio jūroje.

Vienos operacijos vaizdo įraše matomi apie 700 migrantų sausakimšame žvejybos laivelyje. Kai kurie tų gelbėjimosi liemenes dėvinčių žmonių šoko iš laivo į jūrą ir plaukė gelbėtojų link.

Tarp išgelbėtųjų buvo penkių dienų amžiaus kūdikis ir keli kiti mažyliai. Jis buvo išskraidintas sraigtasparniu į vieną Italijos ligoninę, nurodė nevyriausybinė organizacija „Gydytojai be sienų“ (MSF), dalyvavusi operacijose.

„Vadavietė koordinavo 40 gelbėjimo operacijų“ kartu su Italijos laivais, humanitarinėmis organizacijomis ir Europos Sąjungos sienų apsaugos agentūra „Frontex“, sakoma pakrančių sargybos „Twitter“ pranešime. Buvo išgelbėta iš viso apie 6,5 tūkst. žmonių.

Sekmadienį tame pačiame rajone buvo surinkta per 1,1 tūkst. migrantų.

Šiais metais į Italiją atvyko jau 112,5 tūkst. migrantų, nurodė Jungtinių Tautų pabėgėlių reikalų agentūra. Jų buvo šiek tiek mažiau negu atvykėlių, užfiksuotų per tą patį laikotarpį praeitais metais.

Beveik visi šie migrantai kilę iš Vakarų ir Rytų Afrikos šalių. Jie dažnai masiškai išplaukia iš Libijos, kai jūra nurimsta ir pučia pietų vėjas, greitai nustumiantis laivus į tarptautinius vandenis.

Šiemet per pirmuosius šešis mėnesius Europą per Viduržemio jūrą pasiekė apie 204 tūkst. migrantų ir pabėgėlių, nurodė JT pabėgėlių reikalų agentūra, žemyne tęsiantis didžiausiai migracijos krizei nuo Antrojo pasaulinio karo“.

Šis pranešimas nepasako to, kas jau seniai nervuoja britus – užtenka pilnai juodaodžių sukiužusiai valčiai atsistumti nuo Afrikos krantų ir vienas raštingesnis pabėgėlis skambina pagalbos telefonu. Į pagalbą atskuba netoliese plaukiojantis Italijos pakrančių apsaugos laivai. Tiesa, britai sako, kad tokia praktika skatina afrikiečius sėsti į valtis ir plaukti į jūrą – ten juos būtinai paims italai ir atsigabens į savo gražiąją tėvynę. Tiesa, gelbėtojai kažkodėl neveža pabėgėlių atgal į Afriką, kuri dažnai būna už kelių šimtų metrų ar kilometrų, tačiau kažkodėl veža juos per visą Viduržemio jūrą šimtus kilometrų į Italiją ir Siciliją. Tada juos apgyvendina pabėgėlių stovyklose, iš kurių jie laisvai keliauja po visą ES, ir dažniausiai keliauja į Didžiąją Britaniją arba Švediją, nes girdėjo, kad ten didžiausios pašalpos. Anglai laiku susizgribo, balsavo už išstojimą iš tokio beprotnamio, kaip tolerantiškoji Europa, ir bando apsaugoti savo išorės sienas.

Todėl viso pasaulio padugnės buriasi tokiose stovyklose, kaip vadinamuose Kalė džiunglėse – iš ten sklinda nusikaltimų ir ligų epidemija, nes tolerantiškieji prancūzai niekaip negali tos problemos išspręsti. kas yra Kalė džiunglės, neseniai rašė mailonline:

Many had made journeys from countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan

Migrants arrived at the ferry port when Tony Blair came to power in 1997

The Jungle in Calais, France, is just 21 miles across the Channel from Kent

For nearly two turbulent decades Calais, on France's northern coast, just 21 miles across the sea from Kent, has been a focus for migrants dreaming of one thing: a new life in Britain.

They first arrived unannounced at the ferry port in 1997, just as Tony Blair's New Labour government — with its laissez-faire immigration policies — came to power. Sleeping on streets and in parks, these hopefuls waited to slip inside lorries or on to Channel Tunnel trains heading for the UK.

They had made arduous journeys from unstable Iraq and Afghanistan, where the tea houses were already abuzz with news of a French staging post leading to the new 'promised land'.

And, as if drawn by a magnet, more and more started to come — and they have never stopped. Soon, they were joined by Kurds, Kosovans, Africans, and South Asians who had heard the news, too.

+11 Migrants set up camp at the site known as 'The Jungle' in Calais where people were desperately trying to get to the UK

+11 A migrant brandishes a knife during a scuffle as demolition continues at the Calais migrant camp, known as The Jungle in March this year

+11 Migrants continued to flock to Calais to attempt to try and board lorries bound for England

+11 The migrant camp, known as 'The Jungle', was set up by those wanting to get to Britain

In 1997, net migration to this country was 48,000. Over the next 12 months it almost trebled to 140,000, and has never since fallen below 100,000 annually, despite the Cameron government's promises to get it down to 'tens of thousands'. Office for National Statistics numbers have shown the figure reached a record 336,000 in the year to June 2015.

The figure — the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving — was 82,000 more than the previous year.

Many have claimed asylum, while thousands more — and it may be more than one million — have arrived illegally. Others, of course, will be EU migrants, here under right-to-free-movement laws.

Yet even back in the early days of 1999, Calais was so overwhelmed that a Red Cross reception centre, on a hill in the nearby village of Sangatte, was established to give sanctuary to migrant families.

From here, on a clear day, the white cliffs of Dover can be seen enticingly across the Channel. Soon enough, this charity centre had 1,800 'guests' and was overflowing.

Which was when the then French interior minister Nicolas Sarkozy said enough was enough (closing it abruptly in a deal with our Home Secretary of the time, David Blunkett, to let Kurds and Afghans waiting in Calais come to Britain).

Blunkett trumpeted: 'From today, the Sangatte centre will no longer draw would-be illegal immigrants to northern France, and traffickers will no longer be able to use it to ply their evil trade in human life.'

Some hope! Nothing could have been further from the reality.

No one, particularly the traffickers who make millions of euros from their odious trade, was going anywhere. The migrants simply set up their own camps instead, living under plastic sheeting and driftwood shelters on rough scrubland near the beaches, from where even more continued to get to Britain.

Today, the camps have morphed into one giant shanty town known simply as The Jungle. Thousands of migrants live here with their own ethnic shops and restaurants, law centre, school, nursery, church, a mosque, and even, it is said, a brothel.

+11 This is the a general view of a warehouse accommodating refugees in Sangatte near Calais in 2000

+11 Four years after the closing of the Sangatte immigrant detention centre, migrants continued to flock to Calais

+11 A makeshift camp in the woods near Calais was photographed in November 2007

Numbers are expected to reach 10,000 within a month, a French police union boss said yesterday. Jean-Claude Delage said the shanty town is turning into a 'disaster zone' because of escalating violence and chronic overcrowding.

He warned that 'policemen may die' if reinforcements are not sent into the area to protect their colleagues.

He added: 'Members of the CRS [elite riot police] have pretty much become regular security guards and are in charge of making sure the migrants have been given food, and if they have had a shower. Is this really their job?'

When I went to see the conditions there for myself this year, I was invited into an Afghan restaurant to sip tea with the migrants. 'The Jungle is a good place to be, better than home,' said one of them, a 36-year-old from Kabul.

Around me, Afghans puffed on cigarettes ('we can get a pack for three Euros on the black market', explained another young man) breaking French laws on smoking indoors with impunity.

In three days, I never saw a French policeman in The Jungle, but there were plenty of charity workers handing out food parcels, and No-Borders activists (many on day trips from British universities) advising migrants on their Human Rights, including their 'rights' to enter Britain illegally.

One astonishing scene sticks in my mind, from a visit two years ago. I watched and took photographs of migrants hurling plastic boxes of rice and chicken to the ground.

When I asked a group of them why they were throwing away a meal given to them by charity workers five minutes before, I was told: 'It is an insult to our culture. It is not spicy enough for us. We have said we will not eat it.'

As The Jungle gets ever more sprawling, it also becomes more violent and anarchic.

This summer, the situation has reached crisis point. Rioting migrants have attacked British-bound lorries with wooden bats and knives, even chainsaws.

+11 An encampment of makeshift tents, home to migrants of mainly Syrian origin, near to the Calais ferry port in 2013

+11 Migrants trying to get to Britain, mostly from Afghanistan, are pictured in 2009 in 'The Jungle'

+11 'The Jungle' is a makeshift refugee camp inhabited by illegal Afghan immigrants in Calais, northern France

+11 Migrants of Sub-Saharan origins rest for a while by the fire in the small forest known as 'The Jungle'

In sinister masks, they have set up road blocks which force traffic to stop, and then try to climb on board vehicles, including cars. It is a frightening place to be.

The Mail has published pictures of knife fights in The Jungle, and battles between rival gangs from different nations and religions are common. Only yesterday, French police admitted The Jungle is close to being a lawless 'no-go' area. 'Soon there will be so many people in the place that each passing day makes a mass evacuation all the more risky,' said a spokesman.

According to the Mayor of Calais, Natacha Bouchart, migrants want to reach Britain because our generous welfare payments, including £36-a-week hand-outs to asylum-seekers.

It may not sound much, but if you come from the world's poorest countries it could look like a fortune. If you add in the promise of free health care, free education for any children — it might seem a nirvana. And thanks to mobile phones, the news has spread far and wide.

I have met migrants in Italy who have simply walked out of reception centres there clutching pieces of paper with one word written on them: 'Calais'.

Now the French are at breaking point. There is pressure to let migrants apply for UK asylum at 'hot spot' application centres on Gallic soil.

The unsuccessful migrants would, say France, be deported straight back to their home countries. Just how this would work is anyone's guess. For the Calais migrants, wherever they hail from, are determined souls.

The southern half of The Jungle was closed down by the French authorities earlier this year, but for now the rest remains, a miserable home to a shabby population among which you will find everything from armed and angry young men to despairing families.

And the one thing that unites them is a steely resolve to make it to the shores of the UK.

You cannot over-estimate their determination. I once stood with an Afghan family of four, including a baby and a toddler, in the pouring rain on a winter's day overlooking the grey sea at Calais.

Beside us was a bus — chock full of uniformed immigration officials — on which, as a short-lived experiment, migrants were being invited to claim asylum in France.

The head of the family, Abdul, aged 38, refused to do so. He was preparing to spend the night, in freezing conditions that surely threatened his children's lives, under the trees in the Calais public park.

He said stoutly: 'We go to England or we die here.'

And there was nothing I, or the charity workers trying to help the family, could do to stop him.